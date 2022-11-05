Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Bionomics Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
Bionomics Company Profile
