LINK Trading 17.2% Higher This Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. LINK has a total market cap of $215.49 million and $752,446.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $36.07 or 0.00168927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LINK

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

