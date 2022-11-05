Lido DAO (LDO) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00007954 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $39.42 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.68 or 0.31329617 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012236 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,720,632 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

