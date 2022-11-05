Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-14.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.23 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.76. 942,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,578. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

