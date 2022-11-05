Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-14.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.23 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

Leidos Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.76. 942,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,177,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 403,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 93,067 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

