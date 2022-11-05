Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,889,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,253. The company has a market capitalization of $382.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.