Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 106,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Chevron by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 207,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Chevron stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. 7,491,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,260,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

