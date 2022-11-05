Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,383 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,541,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,681,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $468.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

