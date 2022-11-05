Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

