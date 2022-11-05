Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,690,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

