Laqira Protocol Price Tops $0.0335 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.39 million and approximately $585,935.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

