Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $88.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. TPG GP A LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.7% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.