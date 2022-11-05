Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $88.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. TPG GP A LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.7% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

