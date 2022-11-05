KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $105.92 Million

KonPay (KON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One KonPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $91,655.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

