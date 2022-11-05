KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

KNYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($48.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($36.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

KNYJY opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

