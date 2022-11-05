KlayUniverse Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $1,925.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 87% lower against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.17892363 USD and is down -21.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,359.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

