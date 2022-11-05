Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of KRG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.11. 2,108,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,343. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

