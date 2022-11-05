KeyCorp Weighs in on Avista Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Avista in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Avista by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

