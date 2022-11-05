KeyCorp Comments on Yelp Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

