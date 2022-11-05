Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $47,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

