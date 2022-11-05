Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Burlington Stores comprises about 1.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.74.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

