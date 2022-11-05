Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRTX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $216.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.90. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,915.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $2,403,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock worth $18,916,333. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 254,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 76,418 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

