JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 175

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.02) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.18) to GBX 190 ($2.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.31) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 213.40 ($2.47).

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 139 ($1.61) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 120.08 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.80 ($2.91). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 248.21.

Tritax Big Box REIT Dividend Announcement

About Tritax Big Box REIT

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 12.10%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

