ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITMPF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITM Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.86) to GBX 280 ($3.24) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.00.

ITM Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. ITM Power has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $7.10.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

