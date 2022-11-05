iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $95.94. 4,061,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

