iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

