iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 148,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 52,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 971,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,842,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,748,310. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

