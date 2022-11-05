iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $69.78. 3,145,633 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43.

