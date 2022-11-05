iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,228,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 338,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,696. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.