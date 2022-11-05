Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $82.49 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.