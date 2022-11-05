Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.10. 1,588,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.21 and its 200-day moving average is $240.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

