Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.67. 2,069,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,405. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

