Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Sells $58,800.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE RMI opened at $15.16 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
