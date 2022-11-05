Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys 2,545 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Nilufer von Bismarck acquired 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,031.65 ($6,973.81).
Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 238.30 ($2.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.10.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 5.44 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
