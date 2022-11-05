IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.35. 1,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
IMI Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92.
IMI Cuts Dividend
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
