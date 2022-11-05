IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.35. 1,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92.

IMI Cuts Dividend

IMI Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.