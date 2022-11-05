IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Down 7.3%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 106,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

IMAC Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IMAC by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 699,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in IMAC by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Articles

