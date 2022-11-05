Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $350.00 at Cowen

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.56.
Illumina Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,765. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.