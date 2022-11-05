Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $350.00 at Cowen

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.56.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,765. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.