Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, November 7th (OTCMKTS:HMLSF)

Shares of Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 7th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 7th.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 1,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

