Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,015

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.01) to GBX 1,208 ($13.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 925 ($10.69) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.83 ($12.17).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 974.40 ($11.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,214.55. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 897.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 913.12.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,073.48).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

