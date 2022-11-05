Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,015

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.01) to GBX 1,208 ($13.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 925 ($10.69) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.83 ($12.17).
Hiscox Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 974.40 ($11.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,214.55. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 897.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 913.12.
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
