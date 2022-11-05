HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $798-$805 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.36 million. HireRight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.
HireRight Stock Down 37.3 %
Shares of HRT stock traded down $4.75 on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,329. HireRight has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. HireRight’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter.
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
