HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $798.00 million-$805.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.33 million. HireRight also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRT. StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Stock Down 37.3 %

HireRight stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 1,167,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,329. HireRight has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 711.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 45.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 1,832.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 81,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the first quarter worth about $812,000.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.