HI Price Up 14.2% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. HI has a total market cap of $128.86 million and $791,927.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,438.33 or 1.00002833 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00053169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04568822 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $676,128.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.