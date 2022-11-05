HEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $23.34 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. HEX has a total market cap of $23.34 billion and $3.52 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 12% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003258 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,651.33 or 0.31236521 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012200 BTC.
About HEX
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
