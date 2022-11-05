Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($73.00) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JST stock opened at €41.90 ($41.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €34.05 ($34.05) and a fifty-two week high of €53.70 ($53.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.86.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

