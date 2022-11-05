Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,005 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 368.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $241,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $161.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $133.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

