Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 405,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 428,566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $129,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.