Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.86 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 887,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 73.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 42,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 263.8% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 182,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 132,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

