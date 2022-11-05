Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks by 65.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 8.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

