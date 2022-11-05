Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,051,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,040,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Intel

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

