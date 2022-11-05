Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 2.2% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.85. 1,468,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

