Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.70. 8,692,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,189,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

